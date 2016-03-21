Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: Is He Ready To Get Back Together? — The Truth

Justin Bieber gave hope to Jelena fans when he posted a throwback pic of him kissing Selena Gomez. Was that Justin’s way of saying he’s ready to get back together with Selena or was he just thirsty for attention? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details.

What do you mean, Justin Bieber? The 22-year-old singer posted a picture of him and Selena Gomez, 23, passionately kissing. Does he want Selena to take him back? Well, hopefully it’s not too late to say “sorry” to Jelena shippers, because HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Justin was only playing around.

Do You Have A 'Purpose'? Purpose -- Deluxe Edition

“Justin loves all the attention he is getting from his girlfriends,” a source close to Biebs EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Justin recently described to a waiter his girlfriend situation like this, ‘You know when your water gets full and there’s a bunch of ice cubes that start to overflow? Well, just picture those ice cubes as women and right now my women are overflowing.'”

Uh, gross. Unfortunately, Justin’s not wrong. In addition to his constant interactions with Selena, Justin has romances with Hailey Baldwin, 19, Kourtney Kardashian, 36, and others to keep him busy. In fact, both Kourt and Hailey both attended his March 20 concert in Los Angeles!

Still, these other women haven’t stopped Justin from reconnecting with Selena. Justin even invited her to see him perform in L.A., too, and she might show up to his March 21 date. After all, when Justin posted an old picture of him and Selly kissing, not only did she like it but she also wrote “perfect” in the comments. But if Justin is sharing these pictures for the attention, that old pic might be the closest Jelena fans get to an actual reunion.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

“Justin likes having all of the different women at his shows and available to him,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “It feeds his ego and it makes him feel wanted. He is too busy to settle down and for now he likes keeping his options open.”

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

While Justin is not ready to settle down, is Hailey looking to nab herself a boyfriend? After Justin posted that romantic picture of him with Selly, Hailey posted a picture of her hanging out with Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, 39. Is Justin’s friend-with-benefits becoming BFFs with his Mom while he’s flirting with Selena? Awkward!

Do you think Justin and Selena should ever get back together, HollywoodLifers?