Harry Styles Furious With Zayn Malik Over New One Direction Disses: ‘We Made You Famous’

With Zayn Malik’s solo album ‘Mind of Mine’ officially dropping March 25, he’s continuing to do a slew of interviews that bash his former band One Direction. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that former bandmate Harry Styles is absolutely fuming about it.

Enough already! Harry Styles, 22 is SO over Zayn Malik’s constant disses about his time as part of One Direction, and he just can’t understand why he won’t stop slamming the band that made him famous,. Nearly every chance he gets, the 23-year-old has moaned about his time with the group, making it seem like it was in such a chore to be a part of 1D, and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Harry wishes he’d just shut up and stop complaining about it.

“Harry is so over Zayn dissing One Direction. He doesn’t understand why Zayn doesn’t have any gratitude towards the group that launched his career,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks all his interviews are just to make him look like he’s somehow cooler and edgier than everyone else in 1D.”

Our insider adds, “Harry doesn’t remember Zayn ever complaining about wanting a beard when he was in the group,” referring to Zayn’s claims about facial hair restrictions when he was in the band. He told Complex magazine that as far as his sexy beard goes, “I wasn’t allowed to keep it. Eventually, when I got older, I rebelled against it, and decided to keep it anyway. That was just because I looked older than the rest of them. That’s one of the things that is now quite cool. I get to keep my beard. I also wanted to dye my hair when I was in the band, but I wasn’t allowed to.” Stream Zayn’s music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE.

Zayn has been bashing the band that made him a worldwide sensation for months now, with non-stop disses that include how the band’s music was never cool, how he wanted out from the very beginning of the group forming, and the ultimate slam, claiming ID’s music is something he would never listen to. Okay Zayn, we get it! You hated being a member of One Direction, so it’s time to MOVE ON and stop talking about them so much!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zayn constantly dissing the band? Is it great that he’s finally able to speak freely about it or does he come across as ungrateful?