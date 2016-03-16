Scott Disick Caught Out With New Girlfriend: She’s A Kendall Jenner Look-Alike

AKM-GSI

Scott Disick appears to be saying goodbye to the single life as he’s now romancing a hot young model! What’s even more crazy, she bears a super strong resemblance to Kendall Jenner.

Look away Kourtney Kardashian! Her baby daddy Scott Disick, 32, has been caught out near his Calabasas home with a new lady that he’s been hooking up with lately and her name is Christine Burke, 20. She’s an L.A. based model and is a total dead ringer for Kourt’s sister Kendall Jenner, 20, which is just a tad creepy. Read on for more about their hot new romance!

Scott was spotted out having a cozy lunch with a gorgeous Christine, who just so happens to be tall, thin, has dark brown hair and brown eyes and has the same features as Kenny. But hey, she’s a looker and totally rocked a black Rolling Stones t-shirt and short-shorts for their big day out, while Scott kept it casual as well, in his usual look of a white t-shirt and jeans.

The pair has been seeing each other for weeks, according to Us Weekly. Not only did they have a sweet lunch together on March 16, they also had a romantic dinner at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant the night before. That Scott sure knows how to romance a lady! Not only that, he even took her on his recent trip to Mexico to hang out with Joe Francis, 42. Are you a fan of Scott? If so, click here to buy a hilarious Lord Disick t-shirt.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

While Scott had claimed he was having a boys weekend with his pal Joe, Christine was right there with him the whole time! She posted photos to her Instagram account, showing her on the beach, posing in bikinis, hanging out with other female friends, but made sure to keep any evidence of Scott off her social media.

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

But one thing we can’t get over from looking over her Instagram is how she is practically Kendall’s identical twin! In some photos, it’s nearly impossible to tell the two apart. Not only that, she’s the exact same age as Kendall, turning 20 in Feb. Hmmm, we wonder if he’s going to be introducing this Kenny look-alike to Kourt, because that could be a little awkward!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s creepy that Scott is dating a Kendall look-alike?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.