Bob Saget Joins Carly Rae Jepsen On Stage To Sing ‘Fuller House’ Theme Song — Epic Video

Cue the ‘Full House’ fangirling! Carly Rae Jepsen sang the ‘Fuller House’ theme song during a show in Milwaukee, but she had a little help — from Danny Tanner himself! Watch Bob Saget and Carly deliver the epic duet right here!

What a duet! When Carly Rae Jepsen hit Milwaukee for her Gimmie Love Tour on March 11, the 30-year-old singer took #FlashbackFriday to a whole new level with some Full House nostalgia. She didn’t just sing the Fuller House theme song for the crowd, but she even enlisted Bob Saget (a.k.a. Danny Tanner) to sing it with her! Talk about all of the feels!

After Carly told the crowd that she had a feeling it was going to be the best night of the tour, she quickly proved that by inviting a special someone on stage. Next thing the crowd knew, Bob hopped up on stage, and suddenly it was 1995! While the crowd’s uproarious screams indicated that it was fantastic surprise, the most excited person in the room had to be Carly! She couldn’t help jumping around giddily grinning from ear to ear as soon as Bob joined her!

As if the excitement wasn’t already overwhelming, Carly and Danny — ahem, Bob — began singing “Everywhere You Look,” and that began a giant throwback singalong. Even though Fuller House just premiered this year, it was evident Bob hadn’t brushed up on his theme song lyrics! With or without the right words, their duet was the best thing a Full House fan could’ve ever asked for…and Carly too!

“That may have been the best moment of my entire life,” Jepsen said once the song was over. “I don’t know, I feel like we should just quit, go home after that.” Considering she even got a selfie with Bob and the crowd, we don’t blame her for feeling that way!

Great night in Milwaukee hopping onstage after my super fun show @PabstTheater then ran to the Turner Hall Ballroom to hop onstage with the amazing @CarlyRaeJepsen and I attempted to sing with her the #FullerHouse theme, which she sings for the new @Netflix @FullerHouse. #FUN A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Mar 11, 2016 at 8:19pm PST

Bob shared some pics after the epic moment, but he couldn’t help mocking his inability to reach the high notes that Carly could. “You’d a thunk I was trying to sing an Aerosmith song, but alas, I was attempting to sing the #FullerHouse theme,” he hilariously captioned one of the pics. Hey, when Danny Tanner sings the Fuller House theme song, who cares if it’s on key, right?!

What did you think of Bob and Carly’s duet, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised Bob didn’t remember the words? Tell us below!