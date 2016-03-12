Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran: She’s Desperate For Him To Find Love & Leave Her Alone

Getty

Karrueche Tran is sick and tired of getting dragged into drama with Chris Brown. Their relationship is over and done, and with him lashing out at her on Instagram, she just wants to be left alone, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

Karrueche Tran is desperate for the back and forth with Chris Brown to end. She’s to the point where just wants Chris to finally move on, said a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! Is Chris going to heed his advice, or is he going to keep slamming her publicly?

“Karrueche hates getting sucked back in every single time that Chris Brown has an outburst or meltdown,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s doing every possible thing to separate herself from being known just as Chris Brown’s ex; he keeps bringing her back into the fold and it only gets her upset. She knows he’s hurting and hopes he can find love and eventually leave her alone forever. She wants the Chris Brown part of her life to be over and done with.”

It’s very understandable why she feels this way. Despite the fact that Chris dedicated an entire verse of his song with Zayn Malik, “Back to Sleep” to begging Karrueche to forgive him for cheating and get back together with him, he slammed her in a gross, sexist rant over Instagram. He first went after her manager, Jacob York, calling him fat and saying that he was paid for his services in sex. Not cool.

He then moved on to Karrueche herself, calling her, among other things, a bitch. She went off in response: “You’re calling me a bi-ch yet you’re screaming my name in a song about getting back together? CAN ALL THIS PETTY SH-T STOP. IT IS SO UNNECESSARY. You have a beautiful daughter and so much to live for. LIVE YOUR LIFE and be positive. I am so over the drama! I just wanna work and be happy and take care of my family. Every f–king day it’s something new!!! And all you f-cks get your life and laughs from this sh-t show(sic).”

Chris continued his petty rant, saying he made Karrueche famous by dating her. Didn’t he want to get back together with her, like, days ago? So yes, Karrueche would love it if Chris could please move on and stop going after her!

