Future Warns Russell Wilson: When It Comes To My Son, Take A Back Seat

Uh oh! Now that Russell Wilson is engaged to Ciara, he’s going to be taking on the new title of stepfather to her nearly two-year-old son with Future. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper wants to make sure the NFL star stays in his lane with daddy duty.

While Future, 30, isn’t at all upset about his 30-year-old ex Ciara‘s new engagement to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 27, he wants to make sure that his baby’s mama doesn’t let her man play too much of papa role because that belongs solely to him! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY when it comes to Future Jr., 22 months, the rapper wants to make sure that he remains number one man in his son’s life.

“Future wishes her the best. All he cares about is his son and wants Russell to take a back seat to father duties! Future‘s a good father and his child means everything in the world to him and he hopes Russell knows that and respects that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Russell has already bonded with Future Jr., taking him on fun outings with Ciara as a family unit even before their engagement, so we’re sure he’ll be a terrific step-dad. That’s something Future will just need to get used to.

Future probably had his son all to himself while Ciara was off vacationing in the Seychelles with Russell, and the tropical beachfront setting is where he chose to finally pop the question. He got gown on one knee and proposed to the singer, giving her one of the most spectacular diamond rings we’ve ever seen!

She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Mar 11, 2016 at 12:33pm PST

One thing Future did have to put up with following Ciara’s engagement was a lot of nasty trolling his about how his formerly lady now officially belongs to the superstar QB, with people on Twitter bombarding him with emojis filled with diamond rings, footballs and laughing faces. Oh well, it wasn’t like they were ever going to get back together after their nasty 2014 split and her $15 million slander suit against him!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Russell and Ciara will get married before football season starts up again?

