Cameron Diaz’s Shockingly Youthful Look On ‘Women’s Health’: Photoshop Or Plastic Surgery?

Woah there, Cameron Diaz! The adorable actress is looking a little different on her new cover, and it has us a little confused. So HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to a plastic surgeon to find out if her super-smooth look is thanks to a doctor or an editor. Here’s the scoop!

Cameron Diaz, 43, always looks gorgeous, but on the March issue of Women’s Health, she looks nearly unrecognizable with big cheeks and super smooth skin. New Your City plastic surgeon Dr. David Cangello, M.D., FACS from Tri-Beca Plastic Surgery sat down EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com to explain if doctors or Photoshop is to blame for the severe look. Find out right here!

Cameron looks beautiful as always on the cover of the March issue of Women’s Health, but we couldn’t help but notice that something was a little… off. Her cheeks looks a bit bigger and higher than usual, her nose appears slightly different and her forehead is so smooth you would think she’s 15. So, is the severe photo a result of extreme contouring, some mega Photoshop, or good ol’ plastic surgery?

We brought up our concerns to a surgeon, and he explained why Cameron’s face might look a little different. “The distance between her hairline and eyebrows is quite long and the eyebrows look like they may be slightly flatter and lower than normal,” explained Dr. Cangello EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “In combination with the smoothness of her forehead this could definitely be from Botox.”

However, the differences from the face we’ve come to know and love don’t stop there. “The tip of her nose looks a little pinched as well (she normally has a broad tip),” continued the doc to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Based on this picture alone that could be Photoshop or a rhinoplasty.” Woah! We hope Cameron didn’t think she needed to have that kind of work done. She’s one of the most beautiful women in the world!

Dr. Cangello explains that there’s no way to be sure if the different pics are editing or injections. “It’s not unlikely that she may have had Botox as her face and forehead in particular look very smooth,” he said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “There is no way to know for certain however, if that is a result of Botox or Photoshop.” Either way, Cameron looks beautiful. We just hope she doesn’t think she HAS to do that stuff to look pretty. You’re perfect just the way you are, Cameron!

HollywoodLifers – do you think Cameron has had work done, or is it just a Photoshop fail? Share your thoughts with us.

