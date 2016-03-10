Chumlee: ‘Pawn Stars’ Boss Rick Harrison Vows ‘To Help’ After Co-Star’s Arrest

Courtesy of twitter/Courtesy of History Channel

Family first! Chumlee has the support of his boss and father-figure Rick Harrison following his shocking arrest in Las Vegas March 9. The ‘Pawn Stars’ head honcho has finally spoken out about the stunning news, but he says that he’s got Chumlee’s back in this drama.

World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison, 50, has broken his silence about his Pawn Stars cast member Chumlee‘s arrest on drug and weapons charges, and he’s totally there for the guy he’s known since he was a young child. His simple message is “We are here to help,” with whatever the 33-year-old may need as his case goes forward.

Rick gave the statement via e-mail to Fox411, which was brief and to the point. This doesn’t surprise us at all, that Rick is being totally supportive especially he’s been close to Chumlee ever since he was a little kid. Chumlee – real name Austin Russell – has been best friends since childhood with Rick’s son Corey Harrison, 32, and they grew up together, even using the family’s pawn shop as their own little playground. Rick hired Chumlee on full-time at the pawn shop when he was 21 and he’s worked for Rick all of his adult life. He’s practically a second father to the guy, so of course he’ll be helping out Chumlee with his legal mess.

Chumlee was arrested after authorities raided his Las Vegas house regarding an ongoing sexual assault investigation. While serving the search warrant, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and several guns and the reality star was promptly arrested and hauled off to the Clark County Detention center and booked on possession charges.

The History Channel star is facing 19 charges of drug possession and a single charge of possessing a gun by a prohibited person. His bail was set at $62,000 and he’s since been released, with his next court appearance scheduled for May 23.

