Chumlee: Corey Harrison Says ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Hear’ About Co-Star’s Arrest

Corey Harrison is finally speaking out about his ‘Pawn Stars’ co-star Chumlee’s recent arrest, defending his long-time pal and telling people not to rush to judgement about his drug and weapons arrest, or an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

This is what friends are for! Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, 32, has come to best friend Chumlee‘s defense after his recent legal woes. He’s given a big old shout out to “Don’t believe everything you hear,” when it comes to the reasons why the 33-year-old Pawn Stars cast member landed in jail following a police raid. Read on for more of what Corey had to say about what’s going on with Chumlee!

Corey posted an Intagram message March 10 that read “Don’t believe everything you hear. There are always three sides to a story, Yours, Theirs and the truth…” Mighty sage words there, Hoss! We knew he’d have Chumlee’s back, considering these two have been pals ever since they were kids and basically grew up together. His dad, World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison, 50, has already come out on Chumlee’s side with the simple message “We are here to help.”

It’s so great to see these guys sticking by Chumlee’s side, but there was never any doubt. He’s basically part of the Harrison family, having grown up best pals with Corey, and Rick is practically a father figure to the guy. Corey and Chumlee even used to play in the Harrison family’s pawn shop growing up, which is probably where Chum discovered his love of pinball machines, video games and circus items.

Chumlee – real name Austin Russell – even joined the Harrison family business at the pawn shop when he was 21 and has worked side by side with Rick and Corey ever since. The three didn’t even become household names until The History Channel put them on TV in 2009 when Pawn Stars debuted and became a total sensation.

The History Channel star was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana, and guns following a raid of his home March 9 regarding an ongoing sexual assault investigation. After being booked into the Clark County Detention Center, he made his $62,000 bond but not before he was handed 19 charges of drug possession and a single charge of possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

