Ben Affleck Desperate To Romantically Reconnect With Jennifer Lopez

Will the original Bennifer be making a comeback? If Ben Affleck has his way, then yes! In the middle of his divorce from Jennifer Garner, Ben is apparently trying to reconnect with a different Jen — Jennifer Lopez! Get the details here!

Flashback to 2002! Ben Affleck, 43, and Jennifer Lopez, 46, were one of the hottest couples in the early 2000s, and 14 years later, he reportedly wants that fire back. He may have three kids with Jennifer Garner, but as their estranged marriage gets more and more platonic, Ben is eager to win the heart of the first Jen he was with. But will his efforts work?

“Ben’s focus right now is really on J. Lo,” an insider told Life & Style. “He thinks they’re better suited for each other now than they were before. He wants her back.”

Because he still lives under the same roof as Jennifer Garner — and J. Lo is back with on-again, off-again beau Casper Smart — Ben can't be too grandiose in his efforts to show J. Lo how much he still loves her. So instead of doing anything crazy, the source said that "charmer" Ben has been sending her light and "flirty" texts.

So where did these renewed romantic feelings for J. Lo come from? Well, although he was the one to end things more than a decade ago, apparently his feelings never completely went away!

“To be honest, he’s never really gotten over J. Lo,” the insider added. “He doesn’t regret marrying Jen and having three beautiful children, of course, but he does wonder what his life with J. Lo would have been like. That’s why he’s reaching out to her now.”



It’s not quite clear how long Ben has been reaching out to J. Lo, but no matter how long he’s been trying, it seemingly isn’t going to work for her. “The ship has long sailed” for Jennifer, according to another source. If J. Lo is never going to give in and Ben is going to keep living with his family, it might be time for him to just let go of the past!

Do you hope Ben and J. Lo get back together, HollywoodLifers? Are you more of a Ben and JLo or Ben and Jennifer Garner fan? Tell us below!

