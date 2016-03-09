Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby? Friends Claim

Say it isn’t so! Has Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s late-night rendezvous have reportedly turned into something major — a pregnancy?! Friends of the eldest Kardashian sister say she is expecting a baby with the young singer!

Kourtney Kardashian, 36, and Justin Bieber‘s, 22, whirlwind club romance has escalated. The pair reportedly have a major baby bombshell on their hands after spending some time together and getting intimate.

Hearts are breaking all over the world right now, because a major new report claims Justin is going to be a dad! Friends of Kourt’s have revealed to Life & Style that the reality star is pregnant with a Bieb’s baby. “Kourtney’s already admitted to friends that she and Justin have been intimate, and she hasn’t been with Scott in a longtime, so the math is pretty clear. It would have to be a Bieber baby.” The insider adds that Justin wants to be a father and that he ‘is telling friends that the Kardashians are already like family.”

That’s not all. These two have been going to church together says the source and continue to have sex. “Kourtney has raved, ‘The sex is really good and he makes me feel young again.’ She is acting like a giggling schoolgirl in love.” This report is hard to believe, but anything is possible with these two. One thing is for sure, we really don’t think Justin is ready to be a dad to “four” kids!



As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, “Kourtney is tired of being the boring, responsible Kardashian. Justin is helping her come out of her shell and that is why they are spending more time together,” an insider revealed to us. “She likes all the action around him. Kourtney wants to be young and free again like her much younger sisters and Justin does that for her.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Kourtney and Justin’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers — do you think Justin got Kourtney pregnant? Tell us below!