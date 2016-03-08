‘Teen Wolf’ Season 6 Spoilers: EP Teases ‘Big’ Stydia Moment, New Villains & More

Season 6 of ‘Teen Wolf’ is well underway, and EP Jeff Davis revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what’s next for the pack. There’s scoop on Stydia, new villains and more!

There are “big changes” coming to Teen Wolf in season 6, EP Jeff Davis told HollywoodLife.com. After that epic season 5 finale, Teen Wolf fans are dying to know what’s coming up for the pack. We have EXCLUSIVE season 6 spoilers on a possible Stiles and Lydia romance, the new villains, Kira, the rest of senior year and more! Brace yourselves.

Jeff says that season 6 will pick up three months after the finale, and the pack is into the second semester of senior year. “We’ll get into all of the anxiety of leaving Beacon Hills and finally graduating,” he reveals. Check out the rest of my interview below!

With Stiles and Lydia — is there hope for them to be more than just friends?

I’ll say something very big happens between Stiles and Lydia in the first episode of season 6, and viewers will have to tune in to find out whether it’s good or bad or both.

Do you think they’re endgame?

I will say that I myself have always been a fan of Stydia. But you’ll have to see.

Had you always played for Allison saved to sort of save Scott in the end?

It was really once Crystal Reed had signed up for the Maid of Gevaudan, we knew we could carry this story a little bit further. What a part of me wanted to do this season was honor Allison Argent. Right at the beginning of 501 to the end when Scott takes a look at the initials still there. When the memory of Allison allows him to break free from the Beast and give Lydia enough time to save Mason, there was a way to keep her as part of the pack. There was a way to really signify the strength of that original pack of Scott, Allison, Stiles and Lydia even after death.

What about that ending? What are the final moments alluding to?

It has to do with The Soldier, the man who was trapped inside that tank — the Nazi werewolf. I can definitely tell you he will be lurking in season 6.

Are we dealing with more than one villain in season 6?

I have this theory in writing that there are always two villains. The Soldier’s definitely not the only villain this season.

What about Kira? How long will she be gone?

That remains to be seen. There are big changes coming to Teen Wolf as we sort of hand the baton over to our 2.0 team of Liam, Hayden, Mason and Corey. You’ll have to see in season 6.

Is Theo really gone for good?

That remains to be seen. I can’t confirm that just yet. We’re wondering how we can keep him around. We’ll see.

How will season 6 be different from season 5?

I can tell you without giving away too much that each season we try and tell a different story — a new mythology — that sort of reinvents the show. If season 5B was a monster movie, which is what we went for, season 6 is a bit of a ghost story.

HollywoodLifers, do you want Stiles and Lydia to finally get together in season 6? Let me know!