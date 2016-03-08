Randy Meisner: Eagles Founder In Psych Ward For Shocking Suicidal Rants

Image Courtesy of Youtube

So sad! Eagles founder Randy Meisner has been placed on a 72-hour hold in a mental ward following suicidal threats after his wife Lana accidentally shot and killed herself. The couple had a volatile relationship for years, but what a tragic ending!

Yikes! Randy Meisner, 69, is now on a psychiatric hold after making claims he wanted to die in the latest shocking twist involving the Eagles founder and his late wife Lana, 63. On March 6, she was going through her closet looking for something when she knocked over a shotgun, which went off and she died instantly from a bullet to the head. That sent Randy over the edge and authorities have had him committed!

Randy was taken to the hospital after “acting in an altered state” as he was “distraught and unstable” as he made his suicide threat, TMZ reports. They added that his long history with substance abuse, along with his threats, were enough for the LAPD to get the involuntary psych hold. He’ll spend 72-hours in a mental facility where his condition can be monitored and evaluated to determine if he’s a threat to himself or others.

A newly released 911 call helps give a timeline of the sad and strange evening at the couple’s Encino, CA home. Lana originally alleged domestic abuse, telling the operator that her husband was drunk, suffered from mental disorders and was possibly armed with a BB gun, and while police responded, they found nothing wrong. An hour and a half later another 911 call came from the house, this one from Randy saying his wife had went into another room, closed the door and he heard a gunshot. Police investigators and the Coroner’s office have ruled Lana’s shooting as accidental.

Randy helped found the Eagles but quit following the band’s 1977 tour. The bassist is best known for co-writing and singing the Eagles’ classic “Take It to the Limit.” He’d been married to Lana for almost 20 years but their volatile relationship was marred with drug and alcohol abuse, as well as claims Lana neglected his mental disorders.

We’ll keep you updated on Randy as the story develops.

