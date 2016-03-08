Courtesy of Twitter

WHOA, Kim Kardashian just went there…again! After getting tons of criticism for posting a nude photo on Instagram, the reality star uploaded an even MORE revealing naked picture of herself to really get the haters going. Check it out here!

Seriously, did Kanye West, 38, just hack into his wife, Kim Kardashian’s, Twitter page!? The 35-year-old went off on the social media site, slamming haters of the naked Instagram pic she posted March 7, and proved she gives zero f***s about what anyone has to say by showing off even more skin in another nude pic.

“#Liberated,” Kim captioned the black and white throwback photo, in which she uses nothing but her thin arms to cover up her unmentionable areas. Clearly, Kim doesn’t care that people think she shouldn’t be posting pictures like this when she’s a role model to so many, not to mention, a mother of two.

After posting her first pic in the early morning hours of March 7, the KUWTK star kept relatively quiet on social media, before finally addressing the situation hours later. “Reading my comments like…LOL,” she wrote. But as the disses kept coming, Kim decided not to hold back and keep it low-key any longer.

“Sorry I’m late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check and transferring 53 million into our joint account,” she bragged, referencing Kanye’s previous Twitter rant, in which he claimed he was $53 million in debt. Stream shows like KUWTK on Amazon Prime RIGHT HERE.

Although many people originally thought Kim’s first naked pic was a way of her showing off her post-baby body, she revealed on social media that the photo had actually been taken a year ago. Looks like that’s the body she’s working toward once again!

What do you think of Kim’s new nude pic, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she did the right thing in telling off the haters?

