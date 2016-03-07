Kim Kardashian Naked: Fans Slam Reality Star For Posting Revealing New Photo

Well, this may have backfired. Kim Kardashian proudly flaunted her incredible post-baby figure by sharing a completely naked selfie on Instagram, and Twitter is totally blowing up over it — but it’s far from being all positive responses. In fact, most people are totally ripping her apart for the revealing pic!

Does Kim Kardashian, 35, have ANY self-respect? That’s the question dozens of people are asking on Twitter after the mom of two posted a photo of herself completely naked on Instagram March 7. We’ve seen Kim naked SO many times at this point, and lots of people are just plain sick of it. See the tweets slamming her for the nude photo right here!

“When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL,” Kim jokingly captioned the pic, a mirror selfie of herself wearing not one article of clothing, with strategically-placed bars covering her unmentionables. But her post-baby figure and massive cleavage are still on full display, and while she does look great, people are more concerned about the fact that she’s sharing such an explicit pic as a mom of two kids.

Mostly, fans have taken to Twitter to call Kim out as being desperate for “attention,” and many seem to be bored with the fact that she shared another shot like this. I mean, she put out an entire book of revealing selfies last year…haven’t we seen enough!? Obviously, Kim has a lot to be proud of and has been working so hard to get her figure back, buuuut we do have to admit, there was probably a classier way for her to show it off, don’t you think? Stream KUWTK and more shows on Amazon Prime RIGHT HERE.

Since Saint West’s birth in December, the 35-year-old has mostly been covering up in oversized jackets as she’s been getting back in shape, and while we’re not 100% positive if this pic is a throwback or post-baby body reveal, we’re gearing toward the latter. Check out fan reactions to the totally shocking (although, at this point, not-really-so-shocking) shot HERE:

Kim Kardashian leaves nothing to the imagination 😴 put it away — shannon (@shannonsinghh) March 7, 2016

Looks like someone was on the verge of becoming irrelevant 🙄🙄 @KimKardashian — Johnny (@JohnLynch30) March 7, 2016

Kim Kardashian attention seeking so bad — Jasmine Jarvis (@JasmineeJarvis) March 7, 2016

When you're still a hoe even though you're married. https://t.co/tYG4noJ4Uc — carmen (@hispanicbeauti) March 7, 2016

I would be mad af if my mom did some shit like this https://t.co/QNCI6zKNxB — Spaceman (@your_cansuckmy_) March 7, 2016

looking for attention I see https://t.co/RMGqLtseIv — april13th✨ (@aerdnax_) March 7, 2016

When u want a an excuse to post nudes https://t.co/PUNrjqs0AV — ☹ (@Funereality) March 7, 2016

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim posting this new photo? Do you agree with these fans that it’s too much…or should she be able to post whatever she wants? Let us know and check out more Kardashian videos RIGHT HERE.