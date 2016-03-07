Kim Kardashian’s Nude Selfie: Why She Loves That Haters Are Bashing Her Sexy Pic

Kim Kardashian has done it again. With just one pic, Kim’s perfect body has set the internet on fire and everyone’s talking. Surprise! That is exactly what Kim was hoping for, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kim Kardashian, 35, posted yet another nude selfie on March 7, and the haters are taking aim at the naked mom of two. There are almost 63 million people following Kim’s Instagram account, and not all of them agree with everything she posts. Love her or hate her, Kim just wants you to notice her, says a source close to the Kardashian superstar.

There’s no doubt that Kim loves all the attention she’s receiving from her latest nude pic. “This is exactly the reaction she was looking for. She loves that people are talking about her, bashing her and everything else in between,” says a source close to the wife of Kanye West, 38.

First, the fans came after Kim, saying she altered her tiny waist in her latest sexy selfie. Then, the experts noted that Kim may have photoshopped the picture. Finally, the celebrities began to sound off about Kim’s curves too! Ellen Degeneres, 58, posted a meme mocking Kim while Chloe Grace Moretz, 19, and Bette Midler, 70, both took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

There are almost a quarter of a million comments on Kim’s latest nude selfie and over 1.2 million likes. That is a lot of action and can definitely make you feel some type of way, good or bad. This is what she loves to do! Kim has a long history of showing us her dangerous curves.

“It is such an ego boost and she loves that she can still cause such a ruckus,” says the source of how the world is reacting to Kim’s latest censored picture. “She is loving every minute of it. It’s all good!” Wow, that is great.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Is it fair that Kim is getting hated on for her nude selfies? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think of Kim’s latest attempt at breaking the internet!