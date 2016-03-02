Miley Cyrus has largely kept her wild ways in check for her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, but there’s just one habit she’s not willing to quit — smoking marijuana! This time, Liam is putting his foot down, and reportedly giving her a SERIOUS warning: It’s either him or the bong!

Uh-oh, sounds like there’s trouble in paradise for Liam Hemsworth, 26, and Miley Cyrus, 23. While the couple has only recently rekindled their romance, it seems like one major issue is standing between them and the altar — Miley’s excessive use of marijuana! Her habit is reportedly so bad that it’s totally driving Liam “crazy!” But is the pair really going to let pot drive a wedge between them?

“They recently had a huge fight. Liam told Miley he wants her to quit pot,” an insider told InTouch Weekly. “He can’t believe how often she gets high.” But just how much does Miley ACTUALLY light up? Apparently her smoking is BEYOND extreme. “Every day Liam comes home and the entire house reeks of weed,” the source continued. “He’s so annoyed.”

Every day, Miley? Come on now. It’s a well-known fact that Liam does not approve of such behavior, and it sounds like Miley really has to straighten up her act or the heartthrob may even go so far as to call off their wedding. It’s time to reevaluate your priorities, girl! “Miley still smokes a ton of pot and it drives Liam crazy,” the source revealed.

Still, the actor clearly wants things to work, and even offered offered to help his on-again love, according to the source — aw! What a supportive fiance! But Miley apparently doesn’t WANT help for that habit. In fact, she’s been pretty vocal about her devotion to the drug — remember when she raved about her “love of marijuana” at the 2015 VMAs? Maybe Liam’s right and Miley should tone it down a few notches…

I swear I thought it said 4:20 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 20, 2016 at 4:18am PST

If Miley truly wants to make their relationship work, like she’s claimed, it’s time for her to put down the pot asap! “Their relationship,” the source added, “is definitely strained right now.” And if this report is true, we can only imagine how Liam is feeling. But you know what they say, old habits die hard!

Do you think Liam is serious about this ultimatum, HollywoodLifers? Do YOU think Miley have a smoking problem?