Beyonce & Jay Z Divorce Shocker: She Announces Marriage Is Over At Kelly Rowland’s Birthday

This doesn’t slay at all! Beyonce and Jay Z have been fighting non-stop, according to a new report. It has gotten so bad that Bey broke down at Kelly Rowland’s birthday party and announced she was planning to ‘end her marriage’ to Jay!

Beyonce, 34, may not be “crazy in love” with hubby, Jay Z, 46, anymore. When Bey joined Kelly Rowland to celebrate her fellow Destiny’s Child member’s 35th birthday, Queen Bey reportedly confessed that after seven years together, she was calling it quits with Jay! So much for Red Lobster.

During Kelly’s Feb. 20 birthday bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel, Beyonce “was really partying away, drinking and flirting,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “It was clear something was bothering her.” It didn’t take long for the “Formation” singer to share what was on her mind, as she reportedly admitted that she wanted a divorce!

“She took off her wedding ring and held it up in the air,” the source also told Life & Style. “Then she told people that it was one of the last times they’d see it.” What! Oh no! Bey said that she was “ending her marriage to Jay Z. Everyone was shocked.” Jay and Bey have been “fighting over everything,” according to the report, and it seemed that Bey finally “reached a breaking point” at the party. They even have stopped talking to each other, unless it’s about Blue Ivy Carter, 4.

Could the cutest and sweetest romance in hp-hop history be over? After Bey’s reported confession, her mother, Tina Knowles, told everyone that Bey “hadn’t meant it,” and that it was the alcohol talking, according to the report. While Tina wanted to be like Jamie Foxx, 48, and “Blame It On The Alcohol,” an insider told Life & Style that Bey’s reported confession was “a long time coming. Bey wants to move on with her life and find happiness again.”

She may have found it — with her husband! Whatever caused this alleged meltdown at Kelly’s birthday, the issue seemed resolved when Bey and Jay Z attended the Feb. 29 Los Angeles Clippers game. “They were in the front row, acting very much like a couple,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Bey and the “Hard Knock Life” rapper were “showing that they were in a great mood.”

Jay may have pulled out another grand gesture to get on Bey’s good side. Right before her amazing performance at Super Bowl 50, Jay sent his wife 10,000 roses as a way to say “break a leg” and “I love you.” With Bey reportedly saying she’s ready to call it quits, how many roses will Jay need to save his marriage?

Do you think Bey and Jay are going to break up, HollywoodLifers?