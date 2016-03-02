Caitlyn Jenner Desperate to Be A Mom: Her Plans To Adopt Baby Boy

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner is the queen of shocking fans and her latest announcement will certainly blow your mind. A new report claims that the reality star is planning on adopting a baby boy!

Caitlyn Jenner, 66, is no doubt loving her new life, but something seems to be missing. The transgender reality star is reportedly expanding her family and is adopting a baby boy. That’s not all. She plans to bring the little one home with the help of another woman!

“She is going to adopt and is leaning toward a little boy,” a source told In Touch. That’s not all. Caitlyn is looking to raise a little one with her bestie Candis Cayne, 44. “Caitlyn and Candis have thought about adopting an older child because there are a lot of trans kids whose parents have turned away, or who have run away from home. But the ideal scenario is a baby. Being a mom is Caitlyn’s dream.” Unfortunately, not everyone in her family is on board with this idea — especially Kris Jenner said the insider. “Caitlyn all of a sudden thinking she can be a mom is beyond belief. Everyone is scratching their heads over this one. Kris says Caitlyn adopting a baby is not only ridiculous but a shameful grab for attention — and Kris knows about getting attention.” To hear more about Caitlyn Jenner, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

The source also revealed that “Kris is 60 and the last night she would ever want to do again is raise a child. Kris wonders how Caitlyn is going to raise a child now when she barely raised her own kids when she was Bruce — because Bruce wasn’t a hands-on dad unless it involved fun sports stuff.” Well, regardless, we hope Cait continues to help young kids who are struggling with their own transitions. Since coming out as transgender in 2015, Caitlyn has been deemed an important figure in the fight against LGBTQIA rights.

HollywoodLifers — do you think Caitlyn is going to adopt a baby? Tell us below!

