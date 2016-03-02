Ariana Grande Banished THIS From Her Diet To Lose Weight & Stay Slim

Courtesy of Instagram

Ariana Grande is sharing the secret to how she stays so slim! The singer and actress, who is known for her petite figure, let us in on her best diet and fitness tips. See how she stays so fit, below!

If it’s a super slim figure like Ariana Grande‘s that you want, you’ll have to make some serious cuts to your diet. Speaking to the MailOnline about her new clothing collection with British brand, Lipsy, the 22-year-old not only shared her disciplined dieting tips but she talked style secrets as well.



When asked about how she stays in such great shape, Ariana revealed: “I have been a vegan for the last few years and it has been a great experience for me.” Excluding that time she licked a doughnut, Ariana’s diet means she completely avoids anything made from or with animal products.

The meat, dairy and egg-free lifestyle means focusing on a plant-based diet that can require a bit of meal preparation and research when it comes to finding substitutes for everyday foods like eggs, milk and butter.

In addition to her strict diet, Ariana said: “I try and live a healthy lifestyle; eating right, exercise and sleep are all so important. I try and stay really active all the time. I like to hike when I can and being on stage is a great workout.”

When she wasn’t offering diet and fitness tips, Ariana was chatting about her new, 20-piece clothing collection with Lipsy. Offering easy-to-wear pieces like floral print skater dresses and neutral crop tops, Ariana’s line also includes the jewelry to match. “I will be so honoured when I see anyone wearing the collection, I can’t even think about anything else,” she said of her excitement over the new line.



What do you think of Ariana’s dieting secret? Will you be shopping her new clothing collab?

