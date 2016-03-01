Justin Bieber: See 22 Of His Hottest Pics For His 22nd Birthday

FameFlyNet

We don’t know about you, but Justin Bieber’s feeling 22! The hunky pop star turns 22 years old today, March 1, so we put together a gallery of his 22 hottest pics from the past year to help him celebrate. See them here. Happy Birthday, Justin!

From his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reunion with Selena Gomez to the release of his new hit album, Purpose, it’s been quite a year for Justin Bieber. But nothing was more exciting than watching him strip down and show off his sexy muscles throughout the past year. So in honor of the Biebs’ birthday, we put together 22 of his sexiest pictures — see them here!

Justin Bieber never ceases to amaze us. Especially when he takes off his shirt and poses for a photo. Even though he likes to pose half naked a lot, we still get excited each and every time he does so. Take for instance his new Calvin Klein campaign. Justin admitted he likes to “flaunt” his hot body in his Calvins, and we’re certainly not complaining. You can see that pic, in which he put his abs, biceps and pecs on full display, in the gallery above!

Then, there was the time he took a dip in the pool at the Versace Mansion in Miami. Justin was pictured exiting the pool with a cocktail in hand, soaking wet. And the only thing clinging to his body was his boxer briefs. You can see that sexy photo above!

And let’s not forget Justin unknowingly introduced “Jerry” to the world in October 2015, when paparazzi caught him sunbathing naked in Bora Bora. We, of course, can’t include those photos in our gallery, but a simple search on Google will help you out on that one. While the picture Miley Cyrus gave Justin wasn’t that sexy, it was almost as scandalous as Justin’s nudity.

Let’s face it. Justin Bieber is the best. Not only does he constantly release hit after hit, but he also keeps us wildly entertained every time he takes his clothes off. Here’s to hoping for more skin in Justin’s 22nd year of life! Happy Birthday, JB.

Now it’s YOUR turn, HollywoodLifers! Wish Justin Bieber a very happy birthday below. And then, check out his 22 hottest pics from the past year in the gallery above!

