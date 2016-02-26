Kelly Clarkson: Her Heartbreaking Relationship With Her Biological Father Revealed

Everyone is talking about Kelly Clarkson’s deeply personal song ‘Piece By Piece’ on Feb. 26, the day after she gave an incredibly emotional performance on ‘American Idol.’ The song is all about her biological father abandoning her as a child – here’s what actually happened.

The lyrics of “Piece By Piece” make it clear that Kelly was abandoned by her father. “And all I remember is your back, walking towards the airport leaving us all in your past. I traveled 1500 miles to see you. begged you to want me, but you didn’t want to.” Kelly was clearly emotional, sometimes even having to pause during her Idol performance to gather herself as she shed tears. But knowing the full story of her relationship with her father makes it make so much sense. Stream Kelly’s music unlimited RIGHT HERE.

Kelly’s parents, Jeanne Ann and Stephen divorced when she was very young, only 6 years old. It was certainly not an amicable breakup, and it really tore apart their family. As a matter of fact, Kelly stayed with her mom, but her brother went to live with her dad in CA, while her sister stayed with an aunt in NC, according to a 2009 interview with SiriusXM. She and her two siblings reconnected before Idol and now are very close. Kelly’s dad had two more children with a new wife, and Kelly has made it clear they have no relationship at all anymore.

“Piece By Piece” makes it sound like Stephen tried to reconnect, but it was too late in her eyes. “And all of your words fall flat. I made something of myself and now you wanna come back. But your love isn’t free, it has to be earned. Back then I didn’t have anything you needed, so I was worthless.” So sad! Kelly has said that the song isn’t out of anger, but a place of forgiveness. “It’s a positive song, even though I know it sounds sad. I don’t know what my father went through as a child, and I don’t know why he left and made the decisions he made, but everyone’s human,” she told Glamour. Good for you, Kelly!

