Could it be? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have allegedly broken up, according to a new report. The sneaky culprit behind their nasty split? Miranda Lambert! Click through for details on their tragic breakup.

Gwen Stefani, 46, and Blake Shelton, 39, have reportedly broken up, according Ok! Magazine. It’s allegedly because Blake’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, 32, has been meddling in their business! Miranda reportedly sent Gwen a series of mean texts, and Blake’s response to the incident was shocking! Read on for the details.

Gwen and Blake’s alleged breakup came after Miranda reportedly sent Gwen a series of incredibly inflammatory texts after somehow figuring out her phone number. It all reportedly started when Miranda caught wind of some not-so nice things Gwen allegedly told mutual friends in the music biz — such as, Miranda was a “redneck harlot”! Miranda apparently began texting Gwen incessantly with some harsh threats from an unknown number! The reason that Gwen and Blake have apparently split, is that Blake didn’t tell Miranda to back off from his lady! Update: a representative from Blake’s team has told us this story is untrue.

Miranda allegedly called Gwen a “home wrecker,” according to the source who spoke to Ok! Magazine, “Lucky I don’t find you and kick your ass.” She finished by reportedly telling Gwen that her career was “over,” and that she hadn’t been “relevant since the 90s” Ouch!

“[Blake] told Gwen to calm down and tried to brush off the situation, explaining that it was just Miranda’s tough ‘country gal’ personality coming through, and that Gwen shouldn’t get too worked up about it,” the source said. “She’s very sensitive about what she sees as a lack of loyalty because of things that happened in her marriage. Gwen decided that if Blake wouldn’t stand up for her and tell Miranda off, she didn’t want to be with him.”

So is it over for good? It’s not looking great, according to the source. “[Blake] thinks Gwen made a mountain out of a molehill, and the whole situation made him see another side of her he didn’t know was there. It’s sad, but maybe they just took on too much, too soon.”

Blake and Gwen were seen kissing at her son’s birthday party, and she was spotted watching his concert via FaceTime on February 20, so this alleged breakup must have been insanely explosive. For them to be that in love, and to immediately stop, means something serious! Fingers crossed that this blows over!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by reports that Gwen and Blake split? Tell us in the comments!

