John Travolta: What Happened To His Face? Fans Freak Out Over Unrecognizable Look

John Travolta’s face is all anyone can talk about when watching ‘The People Vs. OJ Simpson.’ Viewers are saying things like he had too much Botox to even going so far as saying he stole Arnold Schwarzenegger’s face!
John Travolta‘s face has become the talk of the world. Fans are saying his changing looks are distracting and that it’s all they can focus on while watching American Crime Story. Viewers took to Twitter and posted memes, mean comments and even accused John of becoming obsessed with tanning and fillers. The 62-year-old plays high-powered attorney, Robert Shapiro on the show but fans are saying he looks nothing like him.
The hit series is currently airing in the UK and the United States and it appears it’s all anyone can discuss. John, who was once a Hollywood heartthrob has become the subject of total ridicule on social media. Some tweeters even joke that John is in his own real life version of Face Off — making reference to his hit 1997 movie with Nicolas Cage. While others simple say that John’s face, “scares” them.
