John Travolta: What Happened To His Face? Fans Freak Out Over Unrecognizable Look

John Travolta’s face is all anyone can talk about when watching ‘The People Vs. OJ Simpson.’ Viewers are saying things like he had too much Botox to even going so far as saying he stole Arnold Schwarzenegger’s face!

John Travolta‘s face has become the talk of the world. Fans are saying his changing looks are distracting and that it’s all they can focus on while watching American Crime Story. Viewers took to Twitter and posted memes, mean comments and even accused John of becoming obsessed with tanning and fillers. The 62-year-old plays high-powered attorney, Robert Shapiro on the show but fans are saying he looks nothing like him.

The hit series is currently airing in the UK and the United States and it appears it’s all anyone can discuss. John, who was once a Hollywood heartthrob has become the subject of total ridicule on social media. Some tweeters even joke that John is in his own real life version of Face Off — making reference to his hit 1997 movie with Nicolas Cage. While others simple say that John’s face, “scares” them.

Someone please explain John Travolta's face in #ThePeopleVsOJSimpson — Lauren Sourbutts (@IrvingFlashman) February 22, 2016

Watching the #OJSimpson story. What the hell has John Travolta done to his face?!? — Emily Hartridge (@emilyhartridge) February 19, 2016

Since watching the first ep of that OJ Simpson thing I can’t stop thinking about John Travolta’s face that looks like a haunted Spam. — Crusty Mingfield (@FluffCustard) February 17, 2016

What was up with John Travolta's face though. #ThePeoplevOJSimpson pic.twitter.com/vEC2PP5LmM — Adam Clarke (@AdamClarke501) February 15, 2016

Why is John Travolta wearing Arnold Schwarzenegger's face — John (@casioroee) February 15, 2016

Nicholas cage should use the face-swap app with John Travolta — Jake (@shhrugg) February 14, 2016

I can't help but think the new O.J series would be so much better if John Travolta could move his face — Crawford Pierson (@crawfordpierson) February 13, 2016

Okay seriously, WTF happened to John Travolta's face? He looks like a melting wax figure — Kate (@katescreepy) February 12, 2016

John Travolta's face scares me — Mary Allison (@maryallison92) February 12, 2016

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of John’s face? Sound off below!

