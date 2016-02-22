Zayn Malik Turned On By Gigi Hadid’s SI Swimsuit Shoot: Sending Copies To His Friends

Gigi Hadid turned up the heat for the 2016 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue and her bae, Zayn Malik, couldn’t be prouder. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop that when the issue came out, Zayn made sure all his friends knew he was dating one of the hottest women on the planet.

Zayn Malik, 23, totally loves that he’s dating Gigi Hadid, 20. How could he not, as Gigi is one of the smoking hot models that set the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on fire. Instead of keeping her all to himself, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Zayn shared the love he has with Gigi with all his mates.

“As soon as Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition with Gigi’s shoot in it came out, Zayn asked an assistant to go to as many news stands as possible and pick up several copies,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Since Gigi flaunted her beautiful body and sexy underboob while wearing next to nothing, of course he’d want multiple copies of his girlfriend’s sizzling photo shoot.

However, there was more to Zayn’s plan than having many Gigis all over his home. “Not only was he being hugely supportive of Gigi’s shoot by buying several copies,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “he also wanted to send some back to his friends in England and show off his new girlfriend.”

It seems Zayn wanted all his friends back in the UK to know that he was totally winning when it comes to having the hottest girlfriend. “He knew he would be the envy of his pals,” the source said, adding how the “Pillow Talk” singer included “a cheeky post-it note on the magazine saying, ‘with love.'”

Gigi also flaunted her love for Zayn on the day of romance – Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14, Gigi posted a photo of the ex-One Direction singer with his head in Gigi’s lap. He wasn’t alone, as he was snuggled up with Gigi’s kitty, too. She captioned the photo with a Cupid’s heart emoji, showing the world how she’s fallen head over heels for Zayn.

Zayn has fallen hard for Gigi, too – more than he ever did for her ex, Perrie Edwards, 22. Gigi has introduced Zayn to a whole new world of experiences, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that he’s “even entertained the idea of living stateside.” After seeing how sexy Gigi looks in a bikini, it’s no surprise that he would want to live with her next to the beach!

What do you think about Zayn and Gigi’s romance, HollywoodLifers? Do you think these two are meant to be together?