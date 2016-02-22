It’s here! Rihanna premiered the full music video for her song ‘Work’ on Feb. 22, and things get pretty steamy for her and Drake in the clip. Wearing a nipple-baring top, RiRi puts some sexy dance moves on the rapper — and they nearly share an intimate kiss. Watch now!

WHOA, this is pretty hot! Rihanna debuted a two-part music video for her new song “Work,” and the chemistry between her and Drake is MAJOR. Watch the two grind up on one another and show off their super sexy dance moves in the full video right here!

The video is eight minutes long, but that’s actually because it’s two music videos in one! The song plays twice with Rih and Drake starring in two different videos — the first is the full version of the clip released last week, while the second is something completely new and even HOTTER.

In the first half, Rihanna and Drake are in the middle of a crowded party having quite a good time, but eventually only connecting with one another. As we previously saw from the sneak peek, the 28-year-old is grinding all over her former love, and he just can’t keep his eyes (or hands!) off her.

But when the song ends…the video does NOT. Instead, the screen flashes to a new clip of Rihanna and Drake in an empty room, with her wearing nothing but a super short skit and sheer, flimsy top with nothing underneath. Yup, her nipples are totally visible through the ensemble! And this time, she’s showing off her dance moves only for Drake, and he’s watching in awe from a couch behind her. Stream Rihanna’s music and more completely unlimited and ad-free RIGHT HERE.

As the song progresses and Drizzy’s verse comes up, he gets in on the dancing, and the sexual tension between the pair is undeniable. At the end, they even come THIS close to locking lips! The whole thing is super hot, and you’ll just have to watch it above to see what we mean!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rihanna’s music video for “Work”?