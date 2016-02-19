Zac Efron Ready To Marry Sami Miro After 2 Years Together — When Will He Propose?

Getty

This is so sweet! Zac Efron is eternally grateful for his girlfriend Sami Miro, who’s been with him since the year after his shocking drug addiction was revealed to the world. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s planning to propose! Here’s what we know.

Zac Efron, 28, is so head-over-heels in love with his girlfriend of nearly two years Sami Miro, 27, that he fully plans to marry her, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Zac credits Sami with helping him live a “calmer” and “healthier” life after his stint in rehab, and he wants to stay that way forever! Here’s the scoop.

“Zac has done so much to turn his life around and Sami is a big part of his transformation,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Three years ago, Zac admitting his shocking addiction to molly and cocaine. After rehab and a year away from the spotlight, he met model and businesswoman Sami. She helped him turn his life around and he’s still so grateful.

“He’s so much calmer and healthier and more focused these days,” the source explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “She’s been such a good influence on him and he recognizes that and wants to hold on to her. He’s been talking about how he wants to marry her, this is the first time he has ever said that about a girl, it’s pretty huge.” Oh my god, this is so exciting!

“They’re coming up on two years and things could not be better,” continued the source to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sami is so supportive, she’s able to be there for Zac 100%. One of the reasons that it works is she doesn’t have the same career, they don’t have the stress of trying to see each other in between movies.” That makes so much sense. For a Hollywood relationship to have plenty of time to build a healthy relationship is next to impossible, so we’re so glad Zac and Sami can manage it. We can’t wait to see how/when he will pop the question!

HollywoodLifers – do you think Sami is the girl for Zac? Let us kow if and how he should propose!

