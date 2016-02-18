Catherine Lowe had one wild night without hubby Sean Lowe, and when the guys try to tell Sean about what went down, he can’t believe it! Watch an EXCLUSIVE clip of the Feb. 19 ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ finale now!

Whoa. The Marriage Boot Camp finale is going to be INTENSE. In an EXCLUSIVE clip of the Feb. 19 episode, the guys tell Sean Lowe, 32, all about Catherine Lowe’s wild night, but he refuses to believe that she was “all over” other guys. Then Catherine drops the bombshell that she’s “acted way worse” before!

[hl_amazon_single url=”http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00IUFGPM4/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=B00IUFGPM4&linkCode=as2&tag=hollywoolistical-20&linkId=5NUG7GL5HFSOIBSA” header=”Watch” title=”Marriage Boot Camp”]

“Let me tell you the beautiful thing about my marriage, there’s complete trust,” Sean says in the clip. Well, then Benzino proceeds to tell Sean about what happened when the girls went on their crazy night out.

“I heard, dudes came over to Mama June and Catherine and they was all talkin’ and kickin’ with ’em. Catherine was all over these n*ggas, and I was, like, what?” Benzino reveals. Say what? “I know that ain’t true,” Sean replies.

Later, the girls ask Catherine if she acted like she did the night before, which included twerking, at her bachelorette party. Catherine says she was “way worse” then and said she can act like a “crazy person” sometimes.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

“Catherine’s very conservative… But her true colors came out last night,” Sarah adds. Well, Catherine clearly showed the girls a side to her they had never seen before. No wonder Sean didn’t believe Benzino. Catherine got seriously wild!

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars finale airs Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv. Find out if Sean will reevaluate his trust in Catherine after this shocking news!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Catherine’s behavior? Are you glad she let loose or did she go too far? Let us know!