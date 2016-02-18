Wowza! Professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki looks breathtaking posing completely nude wearing nothing but a painted-on bathingsuit in ‘Sports Illustrated’! See what it took to get her ready for the photo shoot in a new video, right here!

Oh my god, Caroline Wozniacki, 25, looks incredible in the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Plus, she’s completely naked! Though it might be hard to tell because of the super-detailed sexy red swimsuit painted onto the tennis star’s bare body. Watch her “getting dressed” in a new video, here!

We can’t believe how much work went into getting Caroline ready for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue photo shoot! Luckily SI released a new video to give us some insight on how the tennis star turned her perfect body into a work of art!

Caroline started her journey at 11pm by trying on a gorgeous red lace swimsuit from Love and Lemons. The suit was pretty darn skimpy, but it was going to get way skimpier when it was turned into paint. Caroline was wary but enthusiastic going into it. “I’m not exactly sure what’s going to happen, but I know it’d going to take around 14 or 15 hours. Let’s get started!”

Four hours later at 3am, Only the bare bones of the suit were painted on. Caroline was totally exhausted, but staying positive. “Going into the shoot I thought I could lay down, and I can just sleep through most of it, but it turned out that I was standing up for at least 5 or 6 hours in the beginning before I laid down.” Holy moly!

But when all the work was finished, Caroline looked unbelievable! “I feel totally naked, but when I look in the mirror it’s the weirdest thing. I feel like I have plenty of clothes on.” The suit it so amazingly detailed. You can see lace, shadows, wrinkles, everything! She’s a total work of art.

