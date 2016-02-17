Casey Anthony Pregnant Again After Being Accused Of Murdering Her 2-Year-Old

Credit -- GETTY

The most hated mom in America is going to really turn your stomachs yet again, because she is reportedly pregnant. A shocking new report claims that the accused murderer, Casey Anthony, is expecting and ‘believes she can be a good mom!’

Casey Anthony, 29, who can be remembered by being accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee — is back in the media eye. The “Tot Mom” is reportedly expecting another baby, five years after being acquitted of murdering her innocent baby girl.

“She’s telling friends her wish has come true and she’s pregnant,” an insider shockingly revealed to In Touch. “She believes she has a bright future and can be a good mom.” Wow, it’s hard to swallow that statement. That’s not all. Casey is reportedly back to living a lie and has told friends she won’t discuss who the father is. A source states, “It’s the same old Casey,” and that the 29-year-old is back to hitting up local bars in West Palm Beach. Casey was accused of killing her daughter Caylee, but was found not guilty in 2011. The verdict shocked the nation, because many thought she was guilty. However, the prosecution didn’t have anything specific that tied her to the crime. With no evidence that she did it, Casey was set free.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Now, all of that is behind Casey — in her mind. “She’s been seeing a guy she met on the club scene, and now she believes he got her pregnant. She’s excited,” the source adds. “She believes that having a new baby would make her life perfect.” Another source states that, “She thinks she has a new, free life with a wonderful future.” Only time will tell if this shocking new report is true — sadly, like most, we all hope it isn’t.



Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

As for that future she’s looking forward to, it seems Casey has started a new career — a photography business. She has filed documents with Florida’s Division of Corporations and paid a $160 setup fee to create “Case Photography, LLC.” Sounds promising.

HollywoodLifers — do you think Casey is pregnant again? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.