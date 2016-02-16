Lex McAllister: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Dead From Apparent Suicide

Courtesy of Instagram

Lex McAllister, a beloved daughter and former contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ is dead from an apparent suicide by drug overdose. As her family, friends and fans try to make sense of this heartbreaking tragedy, here are 5 things to know about the late Lex.

The young life of Lex McAllister ended tragically on Feb. 16, as the 31-year-old woman who gained fame as a contestant on The Bachelor passed away following an apparent suicide. As authorities try to figure out what led this young woman to kill herself, get to know more about Lex and her life beyond the television cameras.

1. She was originally from Galloway, Ohio, but she fell in love with Columbus.

Though Lex tragically passed away in Columbus, she was originally from Galloway, Ohio. But there was something about Columbus that drew her there. “C-bus is one of the best cities to incubate and tighten a business brand before launching nationally,” Lex told the Columbus Socialite.

2. Lex was only on one episode of The Bachelor — which was her plan all along!

Lex’s key business sense was her main motivation to go on ABC’s The Bachelor. And while some contestants dread being cut on the first episode, Lex didn’t mind it at all! “I was very open with my opportunistic intentions to expand my contacts for my PR company, Lexicon Works,” Lex said, “which is why I was a ‘one and done’ on the show.”

3. Her college roommate is a Tony award-winning singer.

She certainly had a knack for making connections. Lex’s college roommate was Annaleigh Ashford, the actress who won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress In A Play in 2015. On Oct. 2015, Lex posted an Instagram message celebrating Annaleigh: “I had the pleasure of being woken up by Anna in the middle of the night while she practiced songs and ran lines. Clearly, hard work pays off.”

4. Lex inherited a love of motorcycles from her dad.

“I grew up around car shows and drag racing and NASCAR and watching [her father] work on his ’68 Z28, which he bought as a boy from Jack Maxton Chevy. So, I always felt comfortable in the world of motors,” Lex said. After Lex moved back from New York City, she bought herself a bike that made her father “so jealous!”

5. She was involved in charity work before she died.

Prior to her tragic death, Lex was on the Board of Choices Columbus, Eliminating Domestic Violence. She also supported Dollars Allocated To Assist, a group operating to pay the bills of cancer patients.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Lex’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time.

