Chris Brown Reveals Cornrows Hairdo In New Photo — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Instagram

Chris Brown has a new ‘do! Breezy debuted some crazy cornrows on Instagram, and he certainly seems to love them — but do you? Vote in our poll to declare if you love or loathe Chris’ cornrows!

Are cornrows coming back? Whether they are or aren’t, Chris Brown doesn’t care! The 25-year-old singer is trying out the braided look, as he revealed on Instagram Feb. 16. Chris has been able to pull off just about any fashion, but has he finally found something that doesn’t look so hot on him? You tell us!

Chris’ hair seemed to be getting pretty long lately, and apparently he has had a plan for his curly locks all along. He turned his mini afro into some cornrows, with the style parted down the middle and two little braids on top of his head. While he didn’t give any explanation for trying out the cornrow look, he definitely approves of it — he captioned his Instagram pic with a heart emoji!

We’ve seen Chris do some pretty interesting stuff with his hair in the past, so it’s not super surprising that he’d try something so unique. Frankly, we’re surprised he didn’t color his cornrows too! Chris has not only bleached his hair before, but he’s even taken hair dye to a whole new level by turning his locks rainbow. Needless to say, there’s not much Chris won’t do to his hair!

Even if most of Breezy’s fans dig the new hair, One person that probably would give Chris’ cornrowed ‘do a thumbs down is Justin Bieber. Remember when Hailey Baldwin made him get cornrows while they were on vacation together? Yeah…Justin thought he looked like an “absolute douche bag” with them. Hopefully he doesn’t think that harshly of Chris’, but we’re thinking he probably isn’t a super huge fan! Stream Chris’ music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE.

No matter who loves Chris’ cornrows and who hates them, with Chris’ track record, we’ll likely be seeing a new hairstyle next week anyway. We love Chris’ willingness to try just about anything, so we’re excited to see what he comes up with next!

What do you think of Chris’ new hairstyle, HollywoodLifers? Can he pull off cornrows, or should he go back to his old hairdo? Tell us what you think below!

