‘The Walking Dead’s Carl Shocker: Re-Watch The Moment Everyone’s Talking About

A LOT went down in ‘The Walking Dead’s mid-season six premiere episode, but THIS is the brutal moment everyone’s still talking about. Click inside to WATCH!

On the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead, we lost two of our survivors, and a third suffered a life-threatening injury that left everyone, especially Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), on the edge of their seats.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. Many of The Walking Dead‘s comic book readers knew this moment was coming, eventually, but for those of you that didn’t? Watching Carl (Chandler Riggs) get shot in the face likely had you screaming at the television with a mixture of fear and sadness.

As you can see for yourself in the video above, after both Jessie and Sam get eaten alive by walkers (RIP), their only remaining family member, Ron, takes it upon himself to shoot Rick. Unfortunately he doesn’t get that far because Michonne stabs him straight through the heart from behind, but that causes him to fire a shot in the wrong direction — towards Carl.

Join Amazon Prime – Watch Thousands of Movies & TV Shows Anytime – Start Free Trial Now

After Ron collapses to the ground and Rick realizes he’s okay, he looks at Carl who very slowly turns to reveal that he’s been shot in the eye. “Dad?” he asks, and then collapses to the ground right before his father’s eyes.

For those of you who might have missed the episode, check out HollywoodLife.com‘s FULL recap of the mid-season six premiere by clicking HERE.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Were you shocked to see what happened to Jessie, Sam, and Carl? Comment below with your thoughts!