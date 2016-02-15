Gwen Stefani: Did She Really Fall On Her Face During Grammys Live Music Video? The Truth

Courtesy of CBS

What the what?! Gwen Stefani had fans freaking out during her live music video performance held during the Grammy Awards on Feb. 15 when she appeared to fall flat on her face during the middle of her routine. But was that really what happened? Here’s the truth!

OMG! Gwen Stefani had everyone cringing with horror during her live music video performance of her new single “Make Me Like You” at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 15. Not because it was bad — on the contrary, it was actually pretty spectacular — but because it appeared that she fell victim to a nasty roller blading accident that left her flat on her butt! The collision had fans everywhere freaking out, but did she really fall? We’ve got the truth on what happened here!

Everything appeared to be going smoothly in Gwen’s live, retro-themed music video (presented by Target), that is, right up until the end of the song, when a roller skater who appeared to be Gwen fell backwards hitting her head and causing a small pile up of other fallen skaters. Ouch! At first glance, it appeared to be the No Doubt front woman who fell and caused the nasty collision, except the next and final scene saw her perfectly unscathed and dressed in a totally different outfit! Did we miss something?

Apparently, yes. As it turns out, the fall was planned and the skater in question was actually a stunt double, who was made to look exactly like Gwen! Sneaky right? Though it’s not yet clear why Target wanted to fool us into believing that Gwen had actually fallen on live television, we’re happy to say that she was unharmed and everything went off without a hitch (kind of).

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Meanwhile, that fall wasn’t the only little surprise that Gwen had up her sleeve for tonight’s live video premiere. In addition to looking absolutely gorgeous, we couldn’t help but notice that when she was in front of a bar set during one scene, the pub was conveniently named Blake’s — as in her boyfriend, Blake Shelton! So sweet!



Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

Of course, we can’t say that we’re surprised to see her sneak in an adorable little message to her man, considering that the song is all about the country singer and how he’s helped her find happiness again after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

“You can probably understand the multiple reasons why I just bought this…” Blake tweeted after purchasing the song. “I hope you do to!!!!” Further proving the tune is about her new man, Gwen later responded, “hope u like this song,” with a wink face and heart emoji. We can’t handle the cuteness!

HollywoodLifers, did you believe that that was Gwen who actually fell in the video? Sound off below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.