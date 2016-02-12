Catherine Giudici Twerks On Wild Night Without Sean Lowe — ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Clip

Holy moly! Catherine Giudici shows she’s got a wild side on the Feb. 12 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.’ HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE clip of the show, and Catherine twerks up a storm with the girls! Click to WATCH!

The couples are given a pass for the night, and Catherine Giudici, 29, has a lot of fun on the Feb. 12 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. From twerking to pole dancing, Sean Lowe‘s jaw would be on the floor if he saw this! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE clip of the episode. You’ve never seen Catherine like this before!

“There was a time when going out was a lot of fun,” Sean, 32, says in the clip. “Now, like fun for me is hanging out on the couch, watching movies with my wife and eating pizza. I’m thinking about Catherine. I hope she’s having a good time.”

Fun is an understatement. The girls head onto a party bus at the start of their crazy night out. Catherine immediately heads to the pole in the middle of the bus and starts dancing. Wow! “I guarantee you did not learn that in church,” Sundy Carter says.

“It’s so refreshing to see Catherine out of her shell,” Sundy notes, before Catherine starts trying to grind on her! OMG! “I knew Catherine had it in her, but I’m really surprised she just showed it,” a surprised Sarah Oliver says in the clip.

Catherine is more than ready to show everyone that she’s not a goody two-shoes. She can have fun with the best of them!

“People call me prissy and perfect and trying to be perfect. I need to show them I’m really not like that,” Catherine reveals in the clip. Well, Catherine does a really good job of proving people wrong! Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

