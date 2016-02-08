Beyonce Honors Black Panther Party During Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

REX/Courtesy of Instagram

Surrounded by all-black female dancers rocking afros and berets like old school Black Panthers, Beyonce sent a very powerful message out to the world during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show: Black Lives Matter.

Beyonce, 34, is making headlines after a very obvious tribute to the controversial Black Panthers group at Super Bowl 50. Not only did she and her dancers pay homage with their costumes, but they also paused to pump their fists in the air which is the well-known symbol for the Black Panthers.

While many believed Beyonce was just paying tribute to the iconic Michael Jackson with her bullet-covered black leather costume for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, it is now being revealed that there was a much bigger statement being made on the field. During her epic performance of her new politically charged single “Formation,” the singer showed her support for modern day Black Panthers and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The homage begins with Beyonce and her dancers. Not only are they all black females, but they are all dressed in all-black, too, including berets atop their afro hairstyles. For those of you unfamiliar with the Black Panthers, in the 1960’s they specifically wore their hair in afros with berets as part of their “uniform.”

It continues when Beyonce sings the line, “You just might be a black Bill Gates in the making,” as she and all 50 of her dancers pump their fists into the air and hold them there for a moment. This move symbolizes the “Power Fist” that was used by the Black Panthers as a sign of support and solidarity.

At one point during the performance Beyonce’s dancers form an “X” on the field which many believe is a reference to Malcolm X, but it should be noted they also form into an arrow and other football-related symbols. So, to each their own with that reference.

This isn’t the first time Beyonce has used “Formation” to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In the music video, which was released on Saturday, Feb. 6, one scene shows a little black boy wearing a black hoodie while standing in front of a long line of police officers. When the little boy puts his hands up in the air to surrender, so do all of the police officers who are covered in riot gear. After that the camera pans over a cement wall which reads, “Stop shooting us,” in black spray paint. A powerful message indeed.

