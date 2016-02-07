Super Bowl Live Stream 2016 — Watch The Big Game Online Here

Super Bowl 50 is finally here! The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are going head-to-head on Feb. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. You don’t want to miss THE game of the year. Click to WATCH the live stream!

What time is it? Super Bowl time! The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are playing in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, and it’s going to be one epic game. From the big plays on the field to the halftime performances, you’re not going to to want to miss a single second of the Super Bowl. See everything unfold by watching the Super Bowl live stream HERE!

The Super Bowl is kicking things off at 6:00 p.m. ET. CBS will be airing Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show at that time. The actual game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. If you don’t have a TV, no worries. CLICK TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE!

Don’t fret if you think you’ll be missing all the best commercials because you’re watching the game online. By watching on CBSSports.com, you’ll get to see every commercial aired during the game!

The two teams left at the end of this NFL season are the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. It’s been one heck of a ride for both teams. The Panthers are 17-1 coming into the Super Bowl and are #1 in the NFC South. The Denver Broncos are 14-4 and are #1 in the AFC West.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

It’s going to be a roller coaster watching quarterbacks Cam Newton, 26, and Peyton Manning, 39, face off against each other. Both players are incredible quarterbacks. This is Cam’s first Super Bowl. This is Peyton’s fourth Super Bowl appearance, but he’s only won once. That win came in 2007.

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

In addition to the game, there’s going to be one amazing halftime show. Coldplay, Beyonce, 34, and Bruno Mars, 30, are all set to perform at the Super Bowl. We can’t wait! Lady Gaga, 29, will be singing the national anthem.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win the Superbowl? Let us know!