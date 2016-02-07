Denver Broncos Win Super Bowl 50, Defeating Carolina Panthers — See Final Score

AP

Now that was an amazing game! The Denver Broncos have won Super Bowl 50, beating the Carolina Panthers in a match for the record books. At the end of the night, Peyton Manning and his team walked away with the Lombardi trophy, defeating Cam Newton and his Panthers. Click to see the final score.

For Peyton Manning, 39, and the rest of the Denver Broncos, it’s now time to party! After an epic game, the Broncos are the NFL champions, defeating Cam Newton, 26, and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. It was a hard-hitting, defense-heavy Super Bowl that no football fan will dare soon forget!

At the end of the Feb. 7 game, the scoreboard read Denver 24, Carolina 10. It was one heck of a game. Denver started off the game with a drive that resulted in a field goal, but after Von Miller, 26, stripped the ball away from Cam, the Broncos scored a touchdown! The first quarter ended with Denver leading, 10-0.

Carolina decided to wake up in the second quarter, nailing their own first touchdown thanks to Greg Olsen, 30, and Cam both rushing for some incredible gains. But Jordan Norwood, 29, made the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, allowing Denver to set up a field goal. By the end of the half, the score was 13-7.

Carolina continued to struggle when they came back from the half. The Panthers failed to make a field goal. Unfortunately for Carolina, Denver didn’t miss. Cam tried to rally, but a critical interception killed their momentum. The Panthers couldn’t make it to end zone by the end of the third quarter and with a sore of 16-7, they needed a miracle to win.

The Panthers were able to score a field goal after a Peyton fumble in the fourth quarter. All they needed was a touchdown and extra point to win it. But Von once again swooped in, knocking the ball out of Cam’s hands, leading to Denver score. The Broncos nailed the two point conversion and at 24-10, the game was practically over. Congratulations, Peyton! You did it.

On top of this amazing game, Super Bowl 50 will be remembered for its spectacular Halftime show. Chris Martin, 38, and the rest of Coldplay put on one incredible performance. They got some help from Bruno Mars, 30, but everyone is going to be talking about Beyonce, 34. Rightfully so, as she slayed!

Lady Gaga, 29, kicked things off properly, showcasing her powerful voice when she sang the national anthem at the start of the historic game. Plus, when the action wasn’t lighting up the screen, there were plenty of amazing commercials making fans laugh, cry and go “what did I just see?” All in all, Super Bowl 50 will definitely go down as one of the best!

