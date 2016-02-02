Donald & Ivanka Trump: The Throwback Family Photo That Has Everyone Freaked

REX/Image Courtesy of Twitter

You cannot unsee this photo! A throwback pic of Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, has surfaced, and frankly some think it’s quite disturbing. The unsettling photo features a 15-year-old Ivanka sitting on her father’s lap in a way that is — ahem — not very daughter-like. Take a look at the pic here!

Fans cannot stop cringing at this photo. Ivanka Trump, 34, does NOT look like Donald Trump’s biological daughter in this 1996 pic that has caused quite a stir. The two have always had a questionable relationship, but after seeing this photo, people are completely creeped out by this daddy/daughter pair.

The unnerving picture was pulled from a Vanity Fair shoot at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and features 15-year-old Ivanka sitting on her father’s lap while tenderly caressing his face and gazing at him in a, um, certain way. And as if that’s not awkward enough, the pair are sitting on top of two stone parrots who appear to be having sex. Yikes!

The photo has given people a major case of the heebie-jeebies, which has inspired them to express their feelings of outright disgust via social media. Their reactions are pretty hilarious!

This picture of Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump isn't creepy at all! #trumpenstein pic.twitter.com/kIsPjzrVmF — Eric Darcman (@Darcman) January 31, 2016

It’s no secret that Donald can be a major creep and outrageously inappropriate, but acting that way towards his own daughter has people accessing his actions on a whole new, disturbing level.

Donald even went so far as to “compliment” his daughter on The Daily Show in the most inappropriate way possible in December 2015. “Yeah, [Ivanka’s] really something and what a beauty, that one,” he stated. “If I weren’t happily married, and ya know, her father…” Yeah, let’s not even go there, Donald. It seems like the Donald just doesn’t know when to shut his mouth. He’s even stated, back in 2006 on The View, that if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter, he might DATE her! Does anyone else feel like they need a shower?



Tell us what you think, HollywoodLifers: is Donald completely disgusting when it comes to his relationship with his daughter?

