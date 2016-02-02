Cuba Gooding Jr.: Does He Believe O.J. Simpson Is Guilty Of Murdering Nicole Brown?

REX/Image Courtesy of FOX

As ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’ premiers on Feb. 2, and America is once again consumed with whether or not the former football star murdered Nicole Brown. But what does Cuba Gooding Jr., who plays O.J. in the TV series, think? Find out here!

The 1994-1995 O.J. Simpson trial is one that still stuns and shocks the nation. And although O.J. was pronounced NOT guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, the question of “Did O.J. do it?” is still a hot topic of conversation today. Cuba Gooding Jr., the actor who plays O.J. in the TV series, American Crime Story, has his own opinion on the controversial topic. So Cuba, did he or didn’t he?

“After seven months of filming that show, I still don’t know. It’s just too much information,” the actor said to TMZ on Jan. 28 outside the Westwood Village Theatre where the television series was screened. Apparently Cuba’s head is still spinning from all the evidence presented in the case, and we don’t blame him!

Although Cuba could have reached out to O.J. himself for character research purposes, he strategically opted not to. “I didn’t reach out to [Simpson’s] kids. I didn’t reach out to him. I didn’t want a definitive opinion of his guilt or innocence,” the actor told the New York Post for a Jan. 30 article. So there you have it, it looks like Cuba doesn’t even WANT to know!

The trial, which was the most publicized criminal trial in United States history, lasted 16 months and the trial was so gripping IRL that American productivity slowed, causing the country an estimated $480 million. Wow!

But even though America was glued to their television sets, no one can say for certain whether or not O.J. actually murdered Nicole. And we possibly may NEVER know! Cuba has already thrown in the towel on trying to guess what went down and maybe that’s the best strategy for us all to adopt. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, is a 10-week series premiering on Feb. 2 on FX.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers: Did O.J. do it?

