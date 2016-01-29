‘Finding Carter’ Cancelled: Why The Show Deserved A Third Season

This is really upsetting. ‘Finding Carter’ has been cancelled, so that means no season 3. The show was left with so many loose ends, and I’m devastated that I’ll never get to see how my fave storylines play out.

Grab your tissues. Finding Carter is not coming back for a third season, HollywoodLife.com confirmed via MTV. After that jaw-dropping, open-ended finale, I was looking forward to seeing how everything would be resolved. Alas, that will never happen, and I’ll never get to see my OTP Max and Carter be in a relationship. Here’s why I think the show more than deserved a third season.

Seriously?! This is the second time in less than year that one of my favorite MTV shows have been taken from me. Finding Carter really hurts, too. I mean, that season 2 finale can’t just be it, right? Max turned himself into the authorities for killing Carter’s boyfriend Jared, Ben got the crap beaten out of him by Rick, Crash told Carter that he loved her and Bird got an abortion.

Now we’ll never know what happens next. I’ll never get to see Max flaunt his long, beautiful locks or his man bun again. But what I’m the most upset about is that I’ll never get to see Max and Carter be together. Sorry, Max and Taylor fans, but I was never a fan. Max and Carter belonged together. At the end of the day, Crash was a good guy, but Max was always the guy Carter could ultimately depend on.

Carter could always cry on Max’s shoulder, Max always protected Carter, and they were best friends. They had all the makings of an epic romance. And no one can deny that their hookup in Max’s truck was anything but hot. Look, I know Max loved Taylor, but he was always in love with Carter. Taylor came into Max’s life when he least expected it, but Carter never left. So you can imagine my disappointment that I’ll never be able to see Max and Carter in a full-fledged relationship. This is a knife to my Marter-loving heart. RIP Finding Carter.

Zac Pullam, who played Grant on the show, tweeted the sad news on Jan. 29. "Sad to say it but if you don't already know, Finding Carter won't be returning for a season 3," he wrote.

HollywoodLifers, are you upset Finding Carter’s been cancelled? Let us know!