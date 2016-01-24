Harry Styles 22nd Birthday Party: Will One Direction Bandmates Show Up?

Getty

Harry Styles turns 22 years old on Feb. 1, which is exciting, but as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, the 1D singer is doubtful that his bandmates will even show up to his party. Find out why!

There are only a few more days until his birthday, and Harry Styles‘, 21, party will take place in Los Angeles. However, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that he’s not convinced his One Direction bandmates will turn up to his celebration. Poor Harry!

Since 1D announced they were going on a hiatus, Harry has found himself in the arms of Kendall Jenner. And the new couple not only enjoyed a romantic vacay in St. Barts over the holidays, but they also were seen together at music agent Jeff Azoff’s birthday party on Jan. 23. Meanwhile, he has been distant from his 1D pals, who are due to perform together at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 24.

“Harry isn’t sure any of his 1D bandmates will make his birthday celebrations,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s planning a small party in LA, but as of yet hasn’t heard anything back from Louis, who he doesn’t think will attend any party now that he’s a new father.”

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

The source goes on to say that Harry may have to enjoy his party without the boys. “The boys are enjoying an extended break from one another, so they may continue going their separate ways,” the source continues. “It could mean Harry will be with his new pals, including Kendall and her friends for any birthday celebrations he has planned.”

We’re sure Harry will have enough pals attending his party, and Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne will wish him well on his special day. Either way, it’s bound to be a big celebration!

Do you think Harry will be ditched by his 1D bandmates on his birthday, HollywoodLifers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.