Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens: Their Most Romantic Moments Together

ZANESSA FOREVER! Even though Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens broke up FIVE years ago (can you believe it?!), we’re still mourning the young lovers, and in honor of ‘High School Musical’s’ 10-year anniversary, we’re taking a look back at their best relationship moments. Click through the gallery and relive the romance now!

Anyone else out there still holding out that Zac Efron, 28, and Vanessa Hudgens, 27, will get back together?! The duo may have broken up in 2010, but seeing them back on our small screens during High School Musical’s 10th anniversary special on Jan. 20 brought back ALL the feels. Take a trip down memory lane and check out the sweetest moments from their romance here!

Zac and Vanessa met while filming the first High School Musical movie in 2005, and eventually, their love translated off-screen. Although it’s not exactly clear when they turned from friends to lovers in real life, by two years after the TV film’s premiere, they were definitely an item. From cute red carpets pics to courtside PDA, the lovebirds didn’t try to hide their relationship a bit once it was out there — and it only made fans fall in love with the HSM franchise even more.

By the time the second film premiered in 2007, Zanessa was a full-fledged couple, and when High School Musical 3: Senior Year hit theaters in 2008, the romance was super serious. Even when they were posing with the rest of their cast members on the red carpet, it was clear that the now-exes were super into each other. Stream Vanessa and Zac’s movies for free RIGHT HERE.

The love lived on even after filming and promotion of the movies ended — they even attended major events, like the Golden Globes and Vanity Fair Oscar Party, together in 2009, showing just how much they’d grown up and proving that the relationship was much more than just a showmance. Unfortunately, things eventually fizzled out, and by the end of 2010, rumors began spreading like wildfire that there was trouble in paradise for these two. By December of that year, the twosome had split, but, of course, they’ll forever live on in our memory. Click through the gallery and relive some of their sweetest moments!

