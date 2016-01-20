Stacey Dash: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Turned Arch-Conservative Pundit

Stacey Dash has made a bigger name for herself by being an outrageously conservative pundit than she ever did in her long acting career. Now the star is calling for the abolition of Black History Month and making even more wild claims!

Yikes! Stacey Dash, 49, is completely living up to the title of her most famous film – Clueless. The actress turned Fox News pundit has jumped into another controversy by calling for an end to Feb.’s Black History Month, even though she’s half African-American. On Jan. 20 she revealed on Fox & Friends that, “There shouldn’t be a Black History Month. You know? We’re Americans. Period. That’s it,” and doubled down by calling out the Oscars boycott by the Black film community. Way to step in it Stacey!

Stacey completely stole our hears as Dionne in Clueless, but as she grew up she made a name for herself as a super conservative political pundit who makes even her Fox News Channel cohorts look liberal in comparison. So let’s get to know five things about Stacey:

1. She’s related to a famous rap world mogul.

Her first cousin is Damon Dash, the former CEO and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, who was also Jay Z‘s onetime manager and business partner.

2. She’s a mixture of several races.

Stacey’s gorgeous looks come from a combination of being part African American and Mexican, with a a bit of Bajan – i.e. someone from Barbados – thrown in.

3. She’s a three-time divorcee, but blames women for high divorce rates.

Stacey has been married and divorced three times. She wed Brian Lovell in 1999 and divorced in 2005. She later married James Maby for a brief time between 2005 and 2006. Her last marriage was with Emmanuel Xuereb, which lasted from 2007 to 2010. In Aug. 2015, she made the mind-blowingly stupid comment on Fox News that, “I think that’s why divorce rates are so high, Women don’t know how to take care of their men anymore.”

4. She wasn’t always a hard-core right winger.

Stacey voted for Barack Obama in the 2008 U.S. presidential election. But in 2012, she switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican and endorsed Mitt Romney for president via her Twitter account.

5. She’s called for getting rid of cable channels that cater to Black Americans such as BET.

On Jan. 20, 2016, she made the outlandish statement on Fox & Friends that “Either we want to have segregation or integration. And if we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards where you’re only awarded if you’re black.”

