Well, well, well, there’s no hiding it now — Beyonce is reportedly almost halfway through her pregnancy. A new report claims the singer is ‘roughly four months along’ with her second baby. How exciting is that?!

Looks like Blue Ivy Carter, 4, will be an only child for only a few more months! Beyonce, 34, and Jay Z, 46, are reportedly expecting their second child together, but that’s not all. A new claim says Queen B is almost halfway through her second pregnancy.

“Bey is pregnant,” an insider told Life & Style while adding that the singer is roughly four months along in her pregnancy. “She feels like she has been trying to have a second baby since Blue was born,” a second source tells the outlet. “Her dream has finally come true.” Rumors have been at an all-time high ever since pics surfaced of Bey leaving Son-of-a-Gun restaurant in L.A clearly keeping a hold on her belly. And only a week prior to that, the mother-of-one was then spotted just days later covering up her stomach at Blue’s fourth birthday party. Rather than rocking a tight fitting ensemble, Beyonce wore a baggy sweatshirt, and let’s be honest, that’s SO unlike her.

The superstar kept the rumor mill in motion Jan. 18 when she was spotted leaving a Super Bowl rehearsal session with her dancers wearing a giant oversized green rain jacket, even though in L.A. there was no rain and the temps were in the mild 60’s. One lucky student caught it all on camera and we have to say, we are feeling this Bey baby rumor. We would love to see Blue be an older sibling!

