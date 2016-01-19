‘Shadowhunters’ Spoilers: Jace, Clary & Simon Love Triangle Will Be A ‘Roller Coaster’

‘Shadowhunters’ is just getting started, and HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Katherine McNamara about what’s next! Get ready, because the love triangle between Jace, Clary and Simon is about to heat up!

There may be demons to fight, but there’s always room for relationship drama on Shadowhunters. HollywoodLife.com got the scoop from Katherine McNamara about what lies ahead for Clary, and she said it’s going to be “epic.” She teased Clary and Jace’s big “connection,” which is only going to get more complicated because of the Jace, Clary and Simon love triangle!

Clary just discovered she’s a Shadowhunter, and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) has introduced her to this whole new world she never knew existed. This world is shockingly different from the world she grown up in alongside her BFF Simon (Alberto Rosende). Katherine knows that Clary and Jace have a connection, but it’s only going to get more complicated for them.

“Their relationship does grow, but they definitely have quite a roller coaster in their relationship throughout the course of the season. A lot that has to do with the Shadow World and the challenges that it brings up, but a great deal of it has to do with Clary’s relationship with Simon. Simon, Jacy and Clary have this love triangle throughout the course of the season.”

Jace and Simon couldn’t be more different, and that’s what makes this love triangle both great and very difficult for Clary.

“Each one represents a part of who she is, so she can never truly choose between them,” Katherine continued. “Jace represents her Shadowhunter side, and he pushes her, challenges her, teaches her and really helps her navigate through this new world. He’s sort of the dangerous choice, and Simon’s the sweet one. He’s been there for her all her life. He’s her ride or die. He knows her better than she knows herself. He represents her human side. He’s there to ground her and help remind her of why she’s here in the first place. So she needs both of them in order to survive the Shadow World.”

This love triangle will divide fans, but there’s one ship that Katherine knows everyone loves. “I think we all love Malec the best. I think everyone ships Malec more than anyone else,” Katherine told us. When asked how the rest of the season will play out, Katherine said, “I can say it’s dark, epic, shocking, sexy and enchanting.” We can’t wait!

