Miley Cyrus Puts Same Engagement Ring From Liam Hemsworth Back On — See Pics

Welp, Miley Cyrus just confirmed that she and Liam Hemsworth are SO back together. The singer is proudly flaunting the diamond ring her on-again love gave her when they got engaged in 2012, and she showed it off to millions of fans on Instagram Jan. 18. Check out the photographic evidence that the ring is the very same one right here!

Wow, check out that rock on Miley Cyrus‘ finger! If you’re thinking that the bling looks familiar, you’re not mistaken — it’s totally the same engagement ring she got from Liam Hemsworth, 26, more than three years ago. Although they broke up in 2013, the lovebirds have been spending time together once again, and she basically just confirmed the engagement is back ON by flaunting the jewelry on Instagram. Check out the pics!

Miley made no secret of the fact that she’s wearing the ring again, holding up her left hand while posing for a photo posted to her social media page on Jan. 18. The giant diamond is unmistakable in the pic, shining bright from her ring finger, and the gold band and circular stone is clearly the same Neil Lane jewelry that Liam gave her when he popped the question in 2012 — omg! To hear more about Miley and Liam, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

It looks like this is the 23-year-old’s way of confirming last week’s report that she’s wearing the ring again! We first noticed that Miley was rocking a sparkler when she was photographed arriving at JFK Airport on Jan. 17, but couldn’t tell for certain whether or not it was the same engagement ring. Well, there’s no mistaking now! Stream Miley’s music ad-free RIGHT HERE.

The Last Song stars ended their relationship in 2013, but were spotted hanging out together over the New Year’s holiday with his family in Australia. Not only did an eyewitness report that the two were “kissing and cuddling” at a music festival during the trip, but there was actually photographic evidence that they were there together! The renewed romance has reportedly been going on in secret for months, and it’s clearly as serious as ever now that the engagement is back on! Not to mention, Miley is reportedly living with Liam!

“Now that she and Liam are back together, she doesn’t want to ever let him go again,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “While they were apart, she realized even more what she had with him. He just gets her and knows the real Miley, and she appreciates that.” And the actor feels just the same. “Liam has been completely showering Miley with love and affection,” a second source added. “He told her that he was not the same without her and that he never stopped loving her. Liam went on to tell Miley that she was his one true love and promised that he would never make the same mistake twice, meaning letting her go.” Awwww!

