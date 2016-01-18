Glenn Frey Dead At 67: Did His Arthritis Medication Contribute To His Death?

RexFeatures

Eagles manager Irving Azoff is devastated by the loss of his good friend Glenn Frey on Jan. 18, and he believes he knows what was responsible for his death. Irving explained how he thinks Glenn’s arthritis medication slowly killed him. We have the details, here.

This is so sad. Irving, the longtime Eagles manager, is just torn up about the loss of his friend, and he thinks he knows what lead to Glenn’s untimely death. The band’s website said that he died of rheumatoid arthritis, colitis, and pneumonia. Talking to The Wrap, Irving says that if not for the medications he was on, Glenn would still be alive. “The colitis and pneumonia were side effects from all the meds,” he said. “He died from complications of ulcer and colitis after being treated with drugs for his rheumatoid arthritis which he had for over 15 years.” You can enjoy some of Glenn’s music RIGHT HERE.

While Irving wouldn’t say which drug he thinks caused the problems due to legality issues, he did explain how the disease affected Glenn’s everyday life. “One day his knees would hurt, his hands hurt,” Azoff said, saying that the pain “moves from joint to joint.”

Irving told The Wrap that he’s planning a huge memorial, and a party to honor the memory of the legendary musician in Los Angeles. He also shares how important Glenn was to him. “I wouldn’t have been the success that I’ve been without Glenn Frey teaching me, leading me and supporting me for over 40 years … He was a passionate family man, a great father, a great humanitarian, and he’s gone way too soon.” Absolutely tragic. Our hearts go out to Glenn’s friends and family in this difficult time.

