Christina Milian Breaks Down In Tears After Splitting With Cheating Lil Wayne Again

Poor Christina Milian! After forgiving Lil Wayne for cheating once, the singer couldn’t deal with his infidelity twice and had to end things. But that wasn’t easy for Christina — just talking about it had her crying some major tears!

No matter how in love Christina Milian was with Lil Wayne, 33, it seems her devotion never resonated with him enough to quit being unfaithful. In the season two finale of Christina Milian Turned Up, the 34-year-old singer confessed that she and Lil Wayne split for a second time after he cheated again, and she couldn’t help breaking down. Does this mean she hopes for another reuniting with Wayne, or is this the final straw?

“There comes a time when you have to open your eyes and say, ‘I don’t have time for games, I don’t have time for games,'” Christina tearfully declared as she discussed her ex’s cheating allegations. “I don’t like the idea of being single again, but I can’t do this anymore, we’re done.”

Although sources cited “busy schedules” as the reason for their initial split in September, Christina revealed on the Nov. 10 episode of Turned Up that she and Lil Wayne broke up after she found an Instagram of a girl wearing lingerie…in Wayne’s house. But while that situation left Christina extremely hurt, she gave Wayne one more chance because of how much she loved him. She even admitted she’s never loved anyone the way she loves Wayne — no wonder she is so torn up over their second breakup!

Christina didn’t really go into details about what cheating allegation Wayne faced after she gave him a second chance, but clearly it was enough for her to finally draw the line. At the time of their once-and-for-all breakup, Christina was definitely torn up over both Wayne and her new single status, but things are looking up as 2016 kicks off with a clean slate for Christina.

“I’m in a great place,” she told Extra. “I’m happy, I’m single.” And when it comes to Wayne, her initial heartbreak over his infidelity didn’t affect their post-romance relationship. “We’re cool, we’re totally cool. We still work together. He’s a huge supporter of me and my career.”

