Zayn Malik Slams One Direction: I ‘Tried’ To Stay Friends — They Iced Me Out

Who’s telling the truth here?! The One Direction guys have said they’ve talked to Zayn Malik since he left the band, but in a new interview, Zayn revealed that’s not the case. In fact, he called them out for completely cutting him off!

Even 10 months after Zayn Malik left One Direction, tensions apparently still haven’t faded. They may have been tight while they were still a fivesome, but as Zayn pursues his own musical career, none of his fellow band members seem to want much to do with him. The 22-year-old revealed how much he has talked to the 1D guys since going in his own direction — and sadly, it hasn’t been much!

“The truth is, I haven’t spoken to any of the boys at all really,” Zayn revealed to L’uomo Vogue. “I spoke to Liam a bit and that’s just the way it is.”

Although Zayn was the one to leave the band, he confessed that he did try to stay in touch with the guys, they just never got back to him. But this hasn’t exactly been what Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan have said about communicating with Zayn, and he wasn’t afraid to slam them for it! “Publicly, when they were asked questions about it, said that they’d spoken to me and that we were friends,” he told the mag. “But that’s not the case, I tried to reach out and be their friend but they haven’t even replied to any of my calls or texts.”

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Yikes, did Zayn just call out the guys for lying? Even if he didn’t mean to accuse them of being liars, Zayn certainly seems to be a little bitter about how things have ended up. Plus, he hasn’t really kept his feelings about One Direction to himself since leaving. Zayn has done his fair share of shading 1D’s music, so it’s hard to imagine that they would want to talk to him — Harry has even admitted that it’s pretty awkward!

Even with some of the harsh comments Zayn has made and his lack of communication with the guys, he did want to make it clear that there aren’t any hard feelings…at least when it comes to their careers. “[There is no competition between me and the boys,” he said. “I didn’t leave for any reasons of animosity, I just wanted to do me.” Stream One Direction’s music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE.

As One Direction embarks on their hiatus, maybe time apart from each other will make them realize that they have been pretty cold to their ex-bandmate. Then again, if Zayn keeps calling them out, a rekindling probably isn’t very likely!

Are you surprised the 1D guys have seemingly shut Zayn out, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they should keep in touch with Zayn, or is it fair that they don’t want to talk to him? Let us know what you think below!